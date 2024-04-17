Bel Aire Recovery Center Expands Services for Military & Veteran Treatment

WICHITA, Kan., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Aire Recovery Center (Bel Aire), a 45-bed facility providing substance use detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services, is now a fully contracted partner with Tricare, expanding their award-winning Tactical Recovery treatment program for the military and veteran community. Bel Aire is owned by Summit BHC, a leading behavioral health and substance use operator with 37 facilities across the U.S.

In Kansas and throughout the country, there is an increasing need for credentialed and qualified residential behavioral health facilities to treat the unique clinical and cultural needs of the military community. By understanding that military service's trauma and stressors can contribute to drug and alcohol abuse, clinicians can ensure that service members, their adult dependents, and veterans receive the level of treatment and compassion they deserve.

"While defending our freedom, our military heroes experience higher rates of addiction and psychological challenges than the general public," said Katie Ross, MSW, Summit's Senior Director of Veteran Services. "The COVID-19 pandemic only heightened these issues, which is why our mission is to increase access and create a treatment environment that recognizes and responds to the unique cultural experiences of the military community."

"We are proud that Bel Aire has received approval to provide much-needed support to our veterans and their families in Kansas and Oklahoma. We are committed to providing high-level substance use care in a community that deserves our absolute best," said Clayton Carr, CEO of Bel Aire Recovery Center. "Our team is well equipped to meet the call with exceptional clinical care, and we stand ready to serve."

Bel Aire also achieved certification as a Veteran-Ready Healthcare Organization by PsychArmor, nationally recognized training in military cultural competency. PsychArmor provides relevant training to all staff, ensuring a comprehensive residential support program for military, veterans, and first responders. The track is designed to ensure that patients receive customized and appropriate treatment in a culturally competent and trauma-informed environment using evidence-based practices proven to promote recovery in this unique community. Bel Aire provides treatment through addiction medicine physicians, psychiatrists, therapists, and other clinical professionals. The facility has been approved to accept Tricare and VA Health benefits through the Community Care Network (CCN), allowing veterans to utilize community partners outside the VA system.

For more information, visit http://www.belairerecovery.com/.

About Bel Aire Recovery Center

Bel Aire Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Wichita, KS. Bel Aire Recovery Center serves adult men and women suffering from mental health issues and addiction to opiates, alcohol, benzodiazepines, prescription drugs, and other substances. Bel Aire Recovery Center is licensed through the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services and is accredited by the Joint Commission through the Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program.

