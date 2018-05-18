Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with Bel Fuse, Inc.'s Distributor of the Year for 2017 award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV. The criteria of this award is based on overall sales, sales growth, marketing support, and customer service.

The award was presented by Pete Walmsley, David Campbell, Dan Bernstein, Bret Murphy, Pete Bittner, Andy Calloway, Anthony Spagnolia, Nic Choy, and Andy Jones at Bel Fuse, Inc. and given to Matt Nemec, Dave Doherty, and Chris Beeson at Digi-Key.

Bel Fuse, Inc. Presents Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017 Award

"We at Digi-Key greatly appreciate receiving Distributor of the Year from Bel Fuse," said Matt Nemec, Supplier Business Development Director at Digi-Key. "This award highlights our strong and collaborative partnership and we look forward to continued success with Bel in the years to come."

Bel Fuse has been at the forefront of the industry shift to board level, surface mount, and fuse designs, including the C2Q Chip Fuses with 0603 footprint.

Bel Fuse, Inc.'s robust and broad circuit protection product portfolio is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Bel Fuse products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bel-fuse-inc-awards-digi-key-with-distributor-of-the-year-for-2017-300651135.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

https://www.digikey.com

