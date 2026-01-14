WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes' 2026 list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. This prestigious recognition highlights Bel's strong financial performance, innovation, and strategic growth within the electronics industry.

Bel Fuse, Inc. Named One of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies by Forbes

Forbes' annual ranking evaluates small-cap companies across the United States based on key metrics such as revenue growth, profitability, and stock performance. Bel Fuse's placement on this list underscores the company's commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and delivering value to shareholders.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's most successful small-cap companies," said Farouq Tuweiq, President and CEO of Bel Fuse Inc. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our global team, the trust of our customers, and our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Bel's diverse portfolio of products—including power supplies, circuit protection, connectivity solutions, and magnetic components—serves a broad range of industries, including networking, telecommunications, computing, transportation, and industrial applications. With a legacy of more than 75 years, Bel Fuse continues to set industry standards for reliability, performance, and customer service.

For more information about Bel Fuse Inc. and its recognition by Forbes, please visit www.belfuse.com or view the full Forbes list here.

From Forbes © 2025 Forbes Media LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation, and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds applications in the automotive, medical, broadcasting, and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861068/Bel_Forbes.jpg

SOURCE Bel Fuse, Inc.