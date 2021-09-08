Bel-Ray to take part in MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas

Bel-Ray offers a number of mining lubricants that help extend the life of the equipment and improve component reliability. Our products include:

Clear Gear ™ Lubricant – A high viscosity, synthetic fluid gear lubricant specifically formulated to provide superior lubrication of Type 2 open gear systems used in mills, kilns, driers and similar equipment.

100 Gear Oil - An excellent extra heavy-duty, enclosed gear oil formulated for all types of gearing.

MolyLube ® 3% Moly Extreme Pressure - A high performance, lithium complex grease containing 3% molybdenum disulfide as required by many off-highway equipment OEMs.

MolyLube ® 5% Moly Extreme Pressure - An aluminum complex grease fortified with exceptional Extreme Pressure properties and 5% moly as required by many off-highway equipment manufacturers.

Molylube® Extreme Pressure Grease AC – A mineral oil based, Extreme Pressure aluminum complex grease.

Molylube ® Extreme Pressure High Viscosity Grease - An aluminum complex, multi-purpose grease formulated to extend the service life of machine components in the severe duty applications encountered in mining, quarrying, construction, cement and other heavy industries where its high base oil viscosity ensures maximum lubricating film thickness.

MolyLube ® Gear Tac Tacky Open Gear Lubricant – An open gear lubricant formulated for dragline, shovel and process open gears.

Molylube® Multipurpose Extreme Pressure Grease with Moly - An anti-friction bearing grease fortified with Molylube Solids for effective heavy-duty service.

Molylube® Ultra Open Gear Lubricant - An open gear lubrication package formulated for dragline, shovel and process open gears.

MolyLube ® SF100 Semi-synthetic Open Gear Lubricant – An extremely versatile, multi-service and environmentally friendly lubricant.

MolyLube ® Mill Gear Grease – A high performance mineral oil based aluminum complex open gear grease.

Synthetic Gear Oil - A full synthetic hydrocarbon and ester combination gear lubricant with outstanding extreme pressure, anti-wear, as well as excellent viscosity-temperature properties. It has extremely low coefficients of friction and traction. It exceeds all enclosed gear oil requirements of walking draglines, electric rope shovels and hydraulic excavators.

Our team also works to find ways for companies to reduce their lubricant use, lessening the impact on the environment. All of our products are produced in the United States, but Bel-Ray has a unique support network to help global companies.

