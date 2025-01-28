BELA UNVEILS FIRST BRAND REFRESH IN 28 YEARS, INTRODUCING A NEW LOOK AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

Revamped Website and Fresh Branding Signal Exciting New Chapter for BELA's Hand-Packed, Sustainably Sourced Tinned Seafood

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BELA , a veteran and family-owned tinned fish company known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, unveiled a refreshed brand identity for the first time in 28 years. Along with a bold new look, BELA is introducing a revamped website allowing customers to purchase directly, providing a more personal and seamless connection for tinned fish fans. The refresh also sets the stage for new product offerings in new packaging this year, continuing BELA's tradition of delivering exceptional, hand-packed seafood produced in the same family-run Portuguese cannery for decades.

"For almost 30 years, BELA has been about more than just food—it's about coming together, feeding your soul, and making sure everyone has a seat at the table," says Joshua Scherz, Founder of BELA. "While we've become a leader in the tinned fish industry, this refresh wasn't out of necessity. It was time to embrace something new, have a little fun, and honor our brand's evolution. As new names join us in the aisle, we believe our nearly 30-year commitment to transparency, quality, and sustainability sets a standard others can aspire to—because, for us, it's about doing things the right way, not the trendy way."

BELA's vibrant new look marks nearly three decades of longstanding retail success while embracing a bold future, including expansion into new direct-to-consumer channels, including Amazon, making it easier than ever for tinned fish fans to enjoy BELA from the comfort of home. In 2025, BELA will also introduce new products with new packaging that reflect its updated identity, building on a legacy of quality, tradition, and innovation.

BELA's refreshed identity also introduces the new tagline, "Everyone's Welcome to the Table™", underscoring the brand's belief that tinned fish is an inclusive and accessible food for all. To further engage fans, BELA is launching a new line of merchandise, including playing cards, apparel, and tote bags, with more on the way in 2025.

As a veteran-owned, family-driven company, BELA has always been fueled by integrity, sustainability, and supporting generations of fishermen. BELA sources the finest cod, mackerel, and sardines, working with local fishing communities that practice sustainable, traditional methods. Each tin is sustainably sourced and hand-packed in organic extra virgin olive oil to deliver the finest quality canned fish to the U.S. market, honoring centuries-old Portuguese Conservas traditions and supporting local fishing communities that have perfected this unique craft over generations.

To learn more about BELA, purchase online or see where you can buy at retail, visit www.belabrandseafood.com/ Join the conversation by following @belabrandseafood on Instagram or @BELA on Facebook, and tag us to share your FISH-story about BELA.

BELA has been a leader in premium tinned fish since 1997, offering top-quality, sustainably caught seafood packed in the heart of Portugal. A veteran-owned and 100% family-owned business, BELA sources its sardines, cod, and mackerel from European waters with good manufacturing procedures, fair labor standards, and sustainable fishing standards. Each catch is hand-packed in Portugal using traditional methods ensuring the highest quality and taste. With deep-rooted relationships in local fishing communities, BELA is committed to sustainability, integrity, and bringing people together—because at the end of the day, everyone's welcome to the table.

