Belatchew Arkitekter Designs the Discus High Rise - Nacka City's New Landmark

Discus will consist of about 30 floors and will accommodate 450 to 500 apartments of different sizes, together with commercial and public facilities, creating an active and vibrant place.

"Discus is a beautiful building in the middle of our upcoming city with an entrance to the Metro on the ground floor, stunning views, with parks outside and both offices and apartments within. The building will give the site an identity of both modernity and playfulness," says Mats Gerdau, the Mayor of Nacka.

"High rises attract a lot of attention and must therefore be exciting to look at. This building will represent and symbolize Nacka, so we want it to be a daring building - which we think Discus is, " says Gunilla Glantz, Director of Urban Planning, Nacka Municipality.

"Discus is the first high rise in Nacka's most central parts, and with its strong form, the building will contribute to Nacka's exciting silhouette. Discus clearly shows an architectural ambition that Nacka Municipality wants to see in future projects in Nacka City," says Nina Åman, City Architect, Nacka Municipality.

"Nacka is a visionary municipality who dares to test new urban structures where traditional neighborhoods are combined with high rises. Public transport is crucial for the city of the future, and that we now, in Nacka's most central location, can realize our insights and ideas about an architecture for public transport with high passenger flows is very inspiring, says Rahel Belatchew, CEO and Principal Architect, Belatchew Arkitekter.

High resolution images plus a 3D-printed conceptual video:

https://belatchew.com/downloads/discus.zip

About Nacka City

Nacka City is the name of the new, dense and mixed-use urban area that is currently being developed in Nacka, Stockholm. In 2025, the metro will be extended to Nacka with the addition of three new stations. By 2030, 14,000 new homes and 10,000 new workplaces will have been created in Nacka City, and the population of Nacka is expected to have risen from 100,000 to 140,000. Nacka City is to be a close and innovative part of Stockholm - an attractive place to live and work.

Contacts

Rahel Belatchew, Principal Architect, Founder and CEO, phone +46-70-174-94-32, pr@belatchew.com, Twitter and Instagram: @rahelbelatchew

David Lerdell, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, phone +46-72-320-34-70, pr@belatchew.com

Web: www.belatchew.com, Twitter and Instagram: @belatchew

About Belatchew Arkitekter

Belatchew Arkitekter is an architectural firm working within a wide range of projects, from urban planning and housing to offices and public buildings. The work of the office is idea driven with an aim to find unexpected solutions that enhance the potential of a site and add value to real estate. Belatchew Arkitekter follows the global development on sustainability and consider it our mission to integrate sustainable solutions in all our projects.

Belatchew Arkitekter has received several awards in recent years, including the Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award 2015, Smart Living Challenge 2014, the Swedish National Design S Award 2014 and Architect of the Year 2006/2007. Belatchew Arkitekter's projects have been widely published in international press and in several books.

Rahel Belatchew, MSA / SAR, DESA, Chief architect and founder of Belatchew Arkitekter, received her master's degree in architecture from the Ecole Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris 1996 and has worked as an architect in Paris, Luxemburg, Tokyo and Stockholm. Rahel Belatchew is also engaged in real estate development for the realization of projects with high architectural qualities.

Portrait photo of Rahel Belatchew: http://belatchew.com/downloads/Rahel-Belatchew.jpg

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/r/belatchew-arkitekter-designs-the-discus-high-rise---nacka-city-s-new-landmark,c2524366

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/i/sveafastigheter-utveckling--nacka--discus--night-view-from-the-park--image-by-belatchew-arkitekter-,c2412801 Sveafastigheter Utveckling, Nacka, Discus, night view from the park. Image by Belatchew Arkitekter. http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/i/sveafastigheter-utveckling--nacka--discus--view-from-north-east--image-by-belatchew-arkitekter-,c2412804 Sveafastigheter Utveckling, Nacka, Discus, view from north east. Image by Belatchew Arkitekter. http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/i/sveafastigheter-utveckling--nacka--discus--aerial-view--image-by-belatchew-arkitekter-,c2412805 Sveafastigheter Utveckling, Nacka, Discus, aerial view. Image by Belatchew Arkitekter. http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/i/sveafastigheter-utveckling--nacka--discus--street-view--image-by-belatchew-arkitekter-,c2412806 Sveafastigheter Utveckling, Nacka, Discus, street view. Image by Belatchew Arkitekter. http://news.cision.com/belatchew-arkitekter/i/rahel-belatchew-lerdell-foto-camilla-lindqvist-03a,c2412808 Rahel-Belatchew-Lerdell-Foto-Camilla Lindqvist-03a

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belatchew-arkitekter-designs-the-discus-high-rise---nacka-citys-new-landmark-300650908.html

SOURCE Belatchew Arkitekter

Related Links

https://belatchew.com

