Belatchew Arkitekter: Discus - Nacka City's New Landmark Wins DNA Paris Design Awards

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discus high-rise, Nacka City's new landmark building, has received the DNA Paris Design Award within the "Housing" category. The award will be presented at the DNA Summer Design Conference on June 28th in Paris.

Discus was designed by Belatchew Arkitekter on behalf of Swedish real estate developer Sveafastigheter Utveckling. Discus is a new landmark building in Nacka City - a booming part of the Stockholm metropolitan area in Sweden - which with its characteristic silhouette is designed to become a symbol of a growing metropolitan area. Discus will be placed in the heart of Nacka's new public transport node, right above the metro station in Nacka City's new city center.

"We are proud of the international attention Discus has received and we are looking forward to develop this project, together with the municipality of Nacka," says Rahel Belatchew, Founder, Belatchew Arkitekter.

"It is especially rewarding to have won the DNA Paris Design Awards, since I got my master's degree in architecture at the Ecole Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris, a city I hold close to my heart," Rahel Belatchew concludes.

Previously, Discus was crowned winner at the 2018 edition of the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards, one of the world's largest architectural competitions. Discus has also been awarded by the Architecture MasterPrize™ (AMP).

High res images http://belatchew.com/downloads/discus.zip

More info about DNA Paris Design Awards: https://dna.paris/

About Belatchew Arkitekter

Belatchew Arkitekter is an architectural firm working within a wide range of projects, from urban planning and housing to offices and public buildings. The work of the office is idea driven with an aim to find unexpected solutions that enhance the potential of a site and add value to real estate. Belatchew Arkitekter follows the global development on sustainability and consider it our mission to integrate sustainable solutions in all our projects.

Belatchew Arkitekter has received several awards in recent years, including the Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award 2015, Smart Living Challenge 2014, the Swedish National Design S Award 2014 and Architect of the Year 2006/2007. Belatchew Arkitekter's projects have been widely published in international press and in several books.

About Belatchew Labs

Belatchew Labs is a studio within Belatchew Arkitekter that works with experimental projects that aim first and foremost to investigate and test new approaches and solutions to urban and architectural issues. The projects are visionary and strive to inspire, question and challenge.

About Rahel Belatchew

Rahel Belatchew, MSA / SAR, DESA, Chief architect and founder of Belatchew Arkitekter, received her master's degree in architecture from the Ecole Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris 1996 and has worked as an architect in Paris, Luxemburg, Tokyo and Stockholm. Rahel also runs the experimental studio Belatchew Labs in order to find solutions to the challenges of the contemporary city through method development, digitization and sustainable architecture. Rahel Belatchew is also engaged in real estate development for the realization of projects with high architectural qualities.

Rahel Belatchew has been appointed Architect of the Year and Belatchew Arkitekter and Belatchew Labs have received several awards in recent years, including Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award, Smart Living Challenge and the Swedish national design award Design S.

Rahel has participated in juries of many prestigious awards in Sweden and internationally, such as the World Architecture Festival, Les Totems Wood Award in France, the Latvian Wooden House Award, the Swedish Wood Award and Swedish Architects' Residential Award. Belatchew often also gives speeches about architecture and city planning in Sweden and abroad.

