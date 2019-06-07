BELatina Launches As The New Go-To National Digital Platform For Today's Forward-Thinking Contemporary Latina Looking For Elevated, Culturally Relevant Content

"It's exciting to bring BELatina, a Latina focused platform, to the market. Being Latino continues to prove and be a valuable resource to the Latino community. We saw an opportunity to bring forward and spotlight the stories that matter to Latinas specifically," says Lance Rios, Founder and President of Being Latino. "With BELatina, our content strategy can best be described as editorial differentiation with cultural intimacy. This unique approach allows us to tell culturally relevant stories while also delivering digital media advertising opportunities for brands with a mission to truly engage today's bilingual, bicultural Latinas who seek stories and content across culture, women's rights, friendships, family, the arts, food, health, beauty and more."

"BELatina features daily ambitious journalism, which we believe is currently lacking in most Latina-centric publications," says Lisa Cavalli, Founder of HLC Media Group and Founder of HipLatina. "BELatina creates such content through a solid foundation of Latinx writers looking through the cultural lens of today's Latina. BELatina sets itself apart from other digital Latina publications through the opportunity to amplify stories via social partner media channels, because of the social network and expertise that Lance brings to the table, unmatched by anyone in today's media space."

BELatina aims to inform readers with thoughtful, long-format, researched journalism by reporting and sharing in-depth stories, illuminating untold truths, unpacking forgotten histories, and amplifying new unapologetic perspectives. Focusing on topics such as education, voices and comunidad, and healthy living through mind and body wellness. As a multimedia platform, BELatina unpacks and celebrates the monumental cultural shift marked by women of color, to create even more space for the evolution of Latina/Afro-Latinx empowerment across multiple themes and channels. BELatina uses data, technology and compelling storytelling that connects brands to this powerful audience at scale. Specifically with targeted digital media and custom solutions driving authentic audience engagement for one of the most important consumer growth segments in the U.S. today.

Founded in 2009, Being Latino is one of the largest social media marketing companies in the United States. Per Shareablee's Branded Content Rankers, Being Latino is the #2 U.S. most engaging Branded Content Publisher 2019 YTD. Being Latino engages more than 25 million consumers across all of its social media accounts. Being Latino has worked with more than 100 brands over the last decade including recent campaigns with Pepsi, Snickers, Wendy's, Warner Brothers and M&MS. Being Latino is the premier destination for brands looking to target Millennial consumers.

HLC Media Group is a consultancy collective that develops owned and operated platforms that deliver focused content and build communities; with the ability to implement the essence of your brand with powerful, unique content.

Excellence, Integrity, Balance. Combined these values build the culture and are the driving principles for the work we do. HLC Media Group take ideas out of the box and synergizes strategy with execution to build integrated brand experiences for consumer and enterprise companies. HLC Media Group encourages big ideas, explores the finest details, embraces complexity and champions simplicity.

