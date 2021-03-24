BELatina Merges with BrandStar

Led by industry veteran Lisa Cavalli, California-based BELatina was launched in 2019 and has continued to create awareness about stories that matter. The platform aims to inform readers with thoughtful, long-format, researched journalism by reporting and sharing in-depth stories, illuminating untold truths, unpacking forgotten histories, and amplifying new unapologetic perspectives.

The merger aims at leveraging compelling storytelling that connects brands to the growing US Hispanic Market both through the existing platform, as well as through the launch of a lifestyle television show for the Hispanic-woman focusing on women's issues from health to food to family. The BELatina lifestyle television show is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will broadcast on Lifetime Television.

"The merger with BELatina is a great addition to our integrated production and marketing offerings, building on and expanding our services while connecting people with brands to do life better," said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. "We very much look forward to working with a partner who has a proven track record of success with this evolving audience."

"BELatina unpacks and celebrates this monumental cultural shift, to create even more space for the evolution of Latin/Afro-Latinx empowerment across multiple themes and channels," said Lisa Cavalli, Managing Partner for BELatina.com. "BELatina creates content through a solid foundation of Latinx writers looking through the cultural lens of today's Latina. BELatina sets itself apart from other digital Latina publications through the opportunity to amplify stories via social partner media channels, because of the social network and expertise we bring to the table, unmatched by anyone in today's media space. Our platform connects US Latina audiences in language, in culture and in context."

As a multimedia platform, BELatina focuses on topics such as education, voices, community, and healthy living through mind and body wellness. BELatina unpacks and celebrates the monumental cultural shift marked by women of color, to create even more space for the evolution of Latina/Afro-Latinx empowerment across multiple themes and channels. BELatina uses data, technology and compelling storytelling that connects brands to this powerful audience at scale.

Cavalli's experience includes the founding of HipLatina in 2014. A leading digital lifestyle platform for Hispanic women, HipLatina reached more than four million consumers per month via email, web, social media, and mobile apps, before being sold in 2018.

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company offering a broad range of services, among them strategic marketing, advertising, digital strategies, sales, and production. Founded by Mark Alfieri, BrandStar's award-winning TV programming airs on Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business, and numerous syndicated outlets, and includes shows such as Designing Spaces, currently in its 15th year, The Balancing Act, in its 20th year, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health.

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we've succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.

About BELatina:

BELatina is a leading Latina digital platform spanning fashion, politics, technology, celebrities, health, beauty, work, sex, friendship, food and more. BELatina's smart, informative and fun editorial aims to inspire its core Latina audience to be the best versions of themselves, and compel them to reach outward, especially with regard to human and women's rights. Our team of Latina/Afro-Latinx writers and editors are from diverse backgrounds with an endless range of interests. At our core, we're in search of experiences that could change our mind, and could change our life. For additional information, visit www.belatina.com.

Media Contact:

Maritza Arceo

Kreps PR & Marketing

[email protected]

305.498.6043

SOURCE BrandStar

Related Links

http://www.brandstar.com

