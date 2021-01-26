BELAY CEO Publishes New Book on Leveraging an Executive Assistant

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Sciortino, CEO of BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists, has published Rise Up & Lead Well: How Leveraging An Assistant Will Change Your Life & Maximize Your Time.

"If you had told me 10 years ago as the first Executive Assistant at BELAY that I would one day be its CEO, I wouldn't have believed you," said Tricia, who is also the co-host of the One Next Step podcast. "But now, I see how each step in my career has led to an exclusive vantage point for writing my book."

According to a Harvard Business Review study, executives work nearly 10 hours per weekday - or nearly 63 hours per week, which includes four weekend hours and nearly three hours per vacation day.

However, leaders with an assistant save an average of 8-15 hours weekly - or one to two workdays.

Still, in her decade with BELAY, Tricia has encountered countless leaders uncertain about hiring - and subsequently working with - an assistant.

"They simply don't know where to begin," she said. "But an assistant levels up your leadership as they manage the details so you stay focused on that which only you can do."

And while most leaders recognize the need, it doesn't eliminate the uncertainty.

"This used to be a paralyzing, all-encompassing feeling that I simply couldn't escape until I started working with Tricia and the BELAY team," said Ted Kingsbery, President of The Shark Group. "By opening up my mindset ... I literally felt like I was looking at the world differently. For anyone who is looking to take their business to the next level, spend more time with their family, or achieve any other goal that they have, this book is a must-read."

That sentiment is what Tricia hoped to achieve.

"It's not another book of unproven ideas," Tricia said. "Every page offers real-world examples and actionable advice I've learned firsthand over the last decade.

"For many leaders, there's a moment you realize you're in your own way. You know you need help - and that's exactly where an assistant comes in."

Effectively using an assistant is critical to a leader's success but can prove intimidating.

Carey Nieuwhof, leadership author and speaker, added, "[This is] a short, powerful manual that will walk you through exactly what you need to look for in an assistant, how to make the relationship thrive, and how to organize your workflow so that everyone soars."

"My assistant and I have had to actively master working well together," Tricia said. "Like any other relationship, the more you put in, the more you'll get out. So here, I'm teaching other leaders to do the same."

For more information, contact:

Stacey Marler

[email protected]

SOURCE BELAY