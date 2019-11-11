BELAY Co-Founders Shift Focus to Owning - Not Running - the Business in 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, and website specialist services, announced today that current Chief Operations Officer Tricia Sciortino will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 1, 2020.

"This is something we've been thinking, praying and planning for quite some time now," said Bryan Miles, BELAY Co-Founder. "We are beyond confident in Tricia's leadership – she's been running the company since June – now, we are just making it official."

"We've watched Tricia grow and help us carry out our vision for what BELAY could be," Shannon Miles, BELAY Co-Founder, said. "She's absolutely the right person to launch BELAY into the next season of growth ahead."

Tricia was the first employee when the company incorporated in December of 2010 and has served in every role of the organization as it has grown over the past nine years.

"This is a humbling and honoring moment," Tricia said. "I've been here since the very beginning. BELAY is a guiding light and a home for me. I'm so proud and honored to be leading BELAY."

Bryan and Shannon are moving into new roles as Co-Chairs of a newly created Board of Directors for BELAY. They will still be involved in strategic decisions, as well as any large capital initiatives.

Passing the reins to Tricia will encourage new growth for BELAY as an organization while allowing Bryan and Shannon to continue focusing on their guiding tenet of 'owning and not running' a business and look forward to teaching other business owners how to do the same through their newest company called Own Not Run, LLC.

The next COO will be selected by Tricia after she moves into her CEO role in 2020.

"To pick my successor puts such a fine point on the journey I've had with BELAY these past nine years," said Tricia Sciortino. "One of great grace, growth and trust. I'm beyond honored to be leading BELAY as their new CEO and am excited for what's to come in 2020 and beyond."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

