BELAY Continues to Earn Awards & Recognition for Growth Year Over Year

BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialist services, is enjoying exponential growth in 2021 - and shows no signs of waning.

With Q1 monthly revenue nearly 14 percent higher than in Q4 of 2020 - all while poised to exceed its 30-percent annual growth projections - BELAY has received yet another award for what it does best: growing.

Startup Weekly recently recognized BELAY as one of the 2021 HR & Staffing Companies to Watch for '... showcasing strong growth and excellence in 2020.'

"Despite the challenges laid at our collective feet last year, we're of the mindset that things don't happen to us, they happen for us," said Krisha Buehler, Vice President of Human Resources. "So we're always prepared to find the opportunity to grow and better serve each other and our clients."

"This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

Additionally, BELAY capitalized on another opportunity to serve its clients by adding an accounting clerk offering to their bookkeeping service line.

"We recognized that many of our incoming clients - especially our startups - needed a less robust bookkeeping solution than what our bookkeepers offer," said Tricia Sciortino, CEO of BELAY. "So it only made sense to meet those clients where they are with a right-sized, introductory financial solution like accounting clerks.

"Serving our clients - and their unique needs - is the cornerstone of our growth and the hallmark by which we've come to be recognized."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

