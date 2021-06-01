BELAY Continues to Find Opportunities to Serve Remote Workforce With Launch of New Management Course

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists, continues to find opportunities to serve not only its client base but the public at large with the launch of a new remote management course.

"After 10 years of being 100-percent remote, we know that remote work is only as successful as remote management," BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino says. "If you want a remote company to run like a high-performance machine, then you need better remote managers - and we know what works and what doesn't when it comes to managing people remotely."

BELAY's Managing Remote Teams course covers four key areas paramount to managing a healthy, productive, and efficient remote workforce: Productivity, People, Communication, and Culture.

Through over 45 video lectures, self-guided reading, and 50 tactical worksheets and resources, the course guides learners through everything they need to be fully equipped as remote managers.

"For a remote workforce to be successful, one crucial factor is non-negotiable: No amount of technology or autonomy can replace the impact of having an effective, emotionally intelligent manager - which is exactly why we created this course," Tricia adds.

"We've learned that working remotely isn't just a good alternative; it's also an amazing opportunity to build a healthy team, a strong culture, and a thriving business. But this can only happen when managers are equipped with what they need to lead their teams in this new cubicle-free environment.

"These principles have informed BELAY's decade of success, helping our company thrive - and will help others thrive, too."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

For more information, contact:

Stacey Marler

[email protected]

SOURCE BELAY