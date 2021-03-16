BELAY Lives Up to 'Fast-Growing Company' Recognition With Meteoric Growth in Q1

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialist services, lives up to its coveted 2020 spot on the Inc. 5000's 'Fastest-Growing Private Companies' list in 2021.

BELAY continues to experience precipitous growth in 2021 as it meets and serves its employees, contractors and clients as the distributed workforce model gains a more permanent foothold.

Currently, BELAY is tracking to reach its 30 percent growth goal for 2021 while continuing to also exceed monthly revenue goals.

After launching two online courses, adding a social media strategist service line, and launching the One Next Step podcast in 2020, BELAY's growth shows no signs of waning in the new year.

Additionally, its corporate staff is poised to grow by nearly 10 percent by the end of March, bolstered by BELAY's 98-percent retention rate.

Its contractor opportunities have also seen a nearly 10-percent increase in applications. Over the last year, remote work has proven itself to be a great option both for those looking for flexible remote work and for small businesses that need fractional help from the experts at BELAY to find and vet top talent.

BELAY's podcast, One Next Step, provides takeaways and actionable insights for listeners every week so they can grow their business and boasts over 20,000 downloads since it launched last year. Guests like Michael Hyatt of Michael Hyatt & Company, Daymond John from ABC's Shark Tank and FUBU, and Ian Morgan Cron, best-selling author of "The Road Back To You," among others have fortified the burgeoning podcast and solidified its growing guest list of industry leaders.

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

