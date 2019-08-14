BELAY Makes Inc. Magazine's 38th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000.

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, or website specialist services, announced today that the company made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fifth year in a row. The recognition serves as a testament to BELAY's exponential growth, which averaged 156.8% over the past three years.

"There's a small number of companies that secure a spot this many times," said Bryan Miles, BELAY co-founder and CEO. "So to be named on the Inc. 5000 list five times in a row is an honor we don't take lightly."

"We wouldn't have a way to support our clients without the rock star contractors who show up each day for their clients," adds Shannon Miles, BELAY co-founder and CEO. "Without them, we wouldn't be BELAY. To our incredible Virtual Assistants, Virtual Bookkeepers, and Website Specialists, we say thank you for serving with professionalism, grace, and grit."

The Inc. 5000 list includes large and small businesses representing virtually every industry, including technology, health care, retail and manufacturing, and represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories. Past honorees have benefited from this distinction, and many have gone on to become business icons, such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Pandora, Chobani, Facebook, and more.

"To our clients, thank you for trusting and supporting BELAY," said Bryan. "Honestly, the growth of BELAY speaks to the success our clients see when they take a leap of faith to work differently than they have in the past by delegating a part of their business to us."

The list represents an inside look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment as eligible companies are ranked according to growth metrics for a sustained period, signifying the long-term viability of businesses that make the list.

And BELAY shows no signs of slowing down.

"I think virtual services industries are only going to continue growing," Shannon explains. "People are becoming more comfortable with the concept of traditional jobs being done virtually, having placed their trust in organizations like BELAY – and we honor that trust."

With their three virtual service lines, the name BELAY has a great deal of significance due to its core meaning: to provide the support a climber needs to ascend, which is precisely what BELAY does for its clients.

With BELAY, clients have the right partner to help their businesses excel without the added stress of having to do everything on their own so they can focus on growing their own businesses.

To see BELAY's entry in the Inc. 5000 list, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

