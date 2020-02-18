Belcan Achieves UTC Supplier Gold Status From Pratt & Whitney

Chris Kmetz, Pratt & Whitney Vice President of Module Center Engineering, recently presented the award to Belcan. "We congratulate Belcan for its pursuit of excellence through the UTC Supplier Gold Program," Kmetz said. "Belcan's focus on lean initiatives continues to add significant value to Pratt & Whitney. As a result, Belcan has demonstrated exceptional performance that meets UTC's Gold standards for quality, delivery, customer satisfaction, supplier health, and lean implementation."

"We are very honored to receive this recognition from Pratt & Whitney," said Lance Kwasniewski, Belcan's CEO, who accepted the award on behalf of his team. "Earning trust and delivering the highest standards of quality to the customer is of paramount importance at Belcan, and I am very proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to excellence each and every day."

"Our team at Belcan has been immersed in the lean culture since its inception, which undoubtedly helped to propel Belcan to its position as a Gold-Level Supplier," said Steve Houghtaling, Belcan Senior Vice President & Executive Account Leader.

Supplier Gold status is the highest level of achievement for sustained supplier performance used by UTC and is given to businesses that meet stringent criteria in the areas of excellent customer service, on-time product delivery, best-in-class quality, cost, and use of lean practices throughout operations.

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

