Belcan Acquires Allegiant International

Allegiant, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, is a professional services network with more than 750 professionals in three lines of service: advisory, tactical operations, and technical services. Allegiant offers the capabilities of a top multinational advisory and consultancy firm, the tactical resources of a best-in-class specialty service enterprise, and the efficiency advantages of a business process outsourcing partner. Allegiant delivers rapid, effective, and sustainable results to successful brands worldwide, supporting: automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial supply chains. Allegiant provides solutions to some of the largest global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers; and in 2017 received the General Motors "Supplier of the Year" award for the second consecutive year.

"Allegiant is known for its supply chain expertise, which makes it a highly strategic fit with Belcan's existing manufacturing and supply chain services business," said Lance Kwasniewski, Chief Executive Officer of Belcan. "Their attractive automotive industry customer base of blue chip OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers also strengthens Belcan's position in this important segment. We look forward to working closely with the Allegiant management team to realize the tremendous opportunities ahead."

"Allegiant is excited to join the Belcan family and we believe the combination brings exceptional growth opportunities," said Nicole Grove, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant International. "With Belcan's support and capabilities, we will be able to further expand our services and reach, which is critical to meeting the growing demand of our customers across the globe."

"With seven acquisitions in less than 36 months, Belcan continues to demonstrate a commitment to build capabilities to serve its customer base in new and dynamic ways," said David H. Rowe, Chairman of Belcan and Managing Partner of AEI.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as financial advisor to Belcan. Faegre Baker Daniels LLP served as legal advisor and BKD Corporate Finance, LLC served as financial advisor to Allegiant.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes through adaptive and integrated services. From jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, chemical processing, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide customer-driven solutions that are flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. Belcan's unique capabilities have led to continuous growth and success for nearly 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Allegiant International

Allegiant International is a professional services network focusing on supplier performance improvement initiatives. The firm's headquarters is located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Allegiant has more than 750 professionals working globally, in three lines of services: advisory services, tactical operations (supply chain response teams), and engineering/technical services.

With global capability, Allegiant's value proposition is to deliver clients optimal results by acting with "speed and precision." For more information, please visit www.allegiantworks.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a leading private equity firm specializing in control-oriented investments in aerospace & defense, power generation, and specialty industrial businesses. AEI invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep operating experience, industry knowledge, and relationships. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com

