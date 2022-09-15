Belcan Acquires RTM Consulting, a Leading Provider of Resource and Workforce Management Solutions to Service Businesses

CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, announced today that it has acquired RTM Consulting ("RTMC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital resource management, business optimization, digital transformation, professional education, and other consulting offerings to service businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks the 18th acquisition by Belcan under its ownership by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.

RTMC is a leader in comprehensive resource management consulting, combining decades of operational experience in services and outsourcing with solutions targeted to human capital-intensive service organizations. The Company's Just-in-Time Resourcing® offers a new approach to maximizing human resource utilization. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Company's clients include Fortune 500 companies, technology firms, enterprise/IT organizations, marketing agencies, medical device manufacturers, industrial equipment suppliers, and accounting and advisory firms. The service operations of these companies benefit from RTMC's consulting, training, and digital transformation to produce better service and business outcomes. RTMC also operates the Resource Management Institute (RMI), a unique institute dedicated to the discipline of resource and workforce management including a world-class certification program for resource managers.

"The compelling need to efficiently allocate resources continues to create demand for improved project management tools and technology. In addition, the scarcity of STEM resources heightens the need for next-generation resource development and deployment systems," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "RTMC's specialized expertise will help Belcan develop world-class technology for our internal delivery teams – ultimately helping our customers. We look forward to working with RTMC's experienced and knowledgeable team to change the future of resource management."

"Belcan's support will enable us to exploit the growth opportunities in our current markets, while expanding into new customers that Belcan currently serves," said Randy Mysliviec, President and CEO of RTMC. "We are excited to work with the Belcan team to capitalize on these opportunities and help companies realize better business outcomes through effective resource and workforce management."

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About RTM Consulting

RTM Consulting provides strategic and operational advisory services to service organizations. In addition to offering services to support better global resource and workforce management, RTMC also offers a full range of services around project and portfolio management, service business optimization, digital transformation, and training. For more information, please visit www.RTMConsulting.net.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

