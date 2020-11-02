Belcan Acquires Telesis, a Leader in Federal Information Technology Services

CINCINNATI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Government Services markets, announced today that it has acquired Telesis Corporation ("Telesis" or the "Company"), a leading technology services and solutions firm serving defense and civilian federal government customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This marks the 15th acquisition by Belcan under its ownership by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Founded in 1998, Telesis provides innovative information technology solutions for large, complex government customers with a focus on highly differentiated services that deliver mission-critical solutions for its customers. Serving U.S. Federal agencies in defense, civilian, health and intelligence markets, Telesis' primary capabilities include cybersecurity, C4ISR and mission systems, cloud and IT modernization, and managed technology solutions. The Company is headquartered in McLean, VA, with operations across the United States and internationally.

"The acquisition of Telesis is transformational for Belcan's Government IT Solutions business, immediately adding complementary capabilities and greater scale," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "Telesis not only has close, long-term relationships with leading federal customers, but its solutions and services are well-aligned with future federal spending priorities in the U.S. We look forward to working with the Company's talented management team to unlock the potential of the combined companies."

"Joining a large, multi-faceted organization such as Belcan will provide additional integrated services for our customers, as well as greater opportunities for our employees," said Dave Jefferson, Chief Strategy Officer of Telesis. "Belcan shares our strong commitment to superior customer service and we are excited to work together to grow the business."

"Spending on IT modernization and solutions is expected to remain a top priority for the U.S. Government," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "Together with Telesis, Belcan's Government IT Solutions business is even more well-positioned to deliver a differentiated set of IT solutions to meet this critical demand. We are excited to add Telesis to our team and look forward to significant growth in the years ahead."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was the financial advisor to Belcan. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor and G Squared Capital Partners LLC was the financial advisor to Telesis.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com .

About Telesis

Founded in 1998, Telesis provides innovative technology solutions for the top defense and civilian federal agencies, including cybersecurity, C4ISR and mission systems, cloud and IT modernization, and managed technology solutions. The Company is headquartered in McLean, VA, with operations across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit https://www.telesishq.com/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

