Belcan Acquires VICTOR42, a Leader in Special Operations Forces Support and IT Solutions for the Federal Government

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Government services markets, announced today that it has acquired VICTOR42 (or the "Company"), a leading provider of special operations support, intelligence solutions and training, and IT services for the Federal Government. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks the 17th acquisition by Belcan under its ownership by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

VICTOR42 is among a few select companies in the U.S. with more than a decade of experience providing special operations support and IT solutions. From analytical support to intelligence and operations software subject matter expertise (SME), VICTOR42's services and analysis are combined with advanced intelligence training to provide comprehensive support to special operations forces (SOF) around the world. Its subject matter experts have decades of real-world expertise which allows them to rapidly deliver flexible solutions crafted to meet a client's specific requirements. The Company's clients in the Federal Government include U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as leading private companies in aerospace & defense and technology, including IBM, Palantir Technologies, CACI, and Jacobs Engineering. Based in Washington D.C., VICTOR42 performs work on six continents.

"We are excited to add a premier specialist company like VICTOR42 to our growing organization, and we look forward to working with their experienced team as we further expand our comprehensive offerings to government and defense clients," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan.

"Having the backing of Belcan will be transformative as VICTOR42 looks to expand its global footprint and develop new relationships," said Bobby Boucher, VP of Operations and Business Development at VICTOR42. "Our team is excited to embark on this next chapter of growth, and we are eager to collaborate with other Belcan professionals to deliver best-in-class solutions."

"Belcan is the right partner for VICTOR42 going forward, and I know that our clients and employees will benefit greatly as part of this stellar organization," said Mark Hunker, CEO of VICTOR42.

"We're excited to support the ongoing growth of Belcan, as it continues to build its strategic presence in the government IT and defense market," said Tyler Letarte, Vice President at AE Industrial Partners. "VICTOR42 brings a range of highly-skilled talent and capabilities to the organization, allowing Belcan to better serve its global customer base."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was the financial advisor to Belcan. Impresa Legal Group served as legal advisor to VICTOR42.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About VICTOR42

VICTOR42 a special operations forces (SOF) intelligence and technology company that supports federal and corporate clients with analytical, operational, and technical support requirements worldwide. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), VICTOR42 has more than a decade of critical, specialized, and classified experience organized into five service offerings: Special Operations Support, IT Services, Cyber Security Consulting, Management and Strategic Consulting, and Intelligence Solutions and Training. For more information, please visit www.victor42.com/

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Contacts:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

Related Links

http://www.belcan.com

