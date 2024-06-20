Belcan and Belcan Government Services Achieve Outstanding Scores in DoD's Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of full product lifecycle digital engineering, today announced that both Belcan and Belcan Government Services have successfully completed and achieved high scores in the Department of Defense's (DoD's) early Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program and achieved early certification through its Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program (JSVA/JSVAP). Belcan Government Services achieved a perfect score of 110, while Belcan scored an impressive 107.

"I am very proud of our security team for their tireless efforts to achieve this important certification, as well as the entire Belcan team for prioritizing data protection on a daily basis. Cybersecurity and data protection are core competencies within Belcan, underscored by our strong 65-year legacy of earning trust," said Lance Kwasniewski, Belcan's CEO. "We recognize the profound importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape and are committed to staying ahead of the curve."

"These assessments mark a tactical move within our organizations to position Belcan as an industry leader and to ensure compliance with DoD flow-down rules, and we are very excited that both Belcan and Belcan Government Services achieved scores that exceeded expectations," said Matt King, Belcan's Chief Security & Data Officer. "Our accomplishments emphasize Belcan's commitment to maintaining high standards of security, and we take immense pride in our proactive approach towards CMMC, which not only enhances our capabilities but also solidifies our reputation as a trusted partner in the defense sector."

CMMC certifies that an organization is compliant with the controls necessary for all organizations that store, process, and/or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Federal Contract Information (FCI). Early certification can be achieved through a JSVA, an assessment co-conducted by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), and a Certified 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Redspin, a division of Clearwater and DIBCAC, served as Belcan's selected C3PAO, and assessed Belcan and Belcan Government Services against NIST SP 800-171 r2 controls.

"Opting for Redspin as our C3PAO was a pivotal decision in our JSVA processes. The Redspin team was not just conducting assessments; they were true partners by our side, guiding us through each challenge and ensuring we reached the finish line," said King.

Belcan Government Services achieved a perfect score of 110, while Belcan received a score of 107 with a plan to remediate the Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) within 180 days. Belcan is the 59th organization out of nearly 80,000 Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Contractors to obtain the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification. It is expected that CMMC will begin to be a requirement in DoD contracts, including all flow-down contracts, in early 2025.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframes, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Belcan Government Services

Belcan Government Services provides innovative solutions that allow Federal Government agencies to deliver on the promise of technology. Our mission is to deliver and support innovative solutions for large, complex Federal Government enterprises with a targeted focus on higher-end differentiated services that solve mission-critical client issues.

About Redspin

Redspin is a division of cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, which focuses on improving the cyber readiness and resiliency of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin has the expertise and experience to help organizations minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information.

