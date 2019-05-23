Belcan Announces Strategic Investment in Robot Morning, a Leader in Aerospace Supply Chain Management Solutions

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, today announced that it has made a strategic minority investment in Robot Morning ("the Company"), a leader in aerospace supply chain software and automation solutions. Terms of the transaction, which closed on May 17, 2019, were not disclosed. Belcan is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity investor specializing in Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial businesses.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Robot Morning delivers supply chain management ("SCM") solutions to the aerospace sector. Its proprietary software automates and analyzes the data exchanged between customers and multi-tier suppliers across the aerospace supply chain. The Company's SupplyLine product provides OEMs and top tier suppliers with the tools to fully automate and optimize their supply chains, while the Company's DemandLine product allows suppliers to tie into existing ERP systems and automate demand management. Founded in 2008, Robot Morning also works with customers' internal teams to design proprietary software to achieve their specific goals.

"The aerospace industry is under pressure to improve efficiency across the supply chain, creating strong demand for Robot Morning's software," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "Our investment will allow the Company to add much needed staff, while also helping Robot Morning ramp up its sales and marketing efforts to take advantage of strong tailwinds in the industry. We look forward to working with Emmeram and his leadership team at this exciting time in the Company's development."

"We are energized by this new investment from Belcan, which will help jump start several growth initiatives at the Company," said Emmeram Morning, founder of Robot Morning. "We also look forward to leveraging Belcan's strategic knowledge and industry relationships as we embark on the next stage of growth."

"We see tremendous potential at Robot Morning and in the products they have created. This investment will allow the Company to scale and add new customers and services," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Robot Morning's offerings are also complementary to Belcan's existing businesses, and we believe both companies will see continued benefits through this investment."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Belcan. Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor to Robot Morning.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.



About Robot Morning

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Robot Morning delivers supply chain management (SCM) solutions to the aerospace sector. Since 2008, Robert Morning's proprietary software has helped companies automate and analyze the data exchanged between customers and multi-tier suppliers across the aerospace supply chain. For more information, please visit https://www.robotmorning.com/

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in control investments in Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial businesses. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Blicksilver Public Relations

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

or

Kristin Celauro

(732) 433-5200

kristin@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

Related Links

http://www.belcan.com

