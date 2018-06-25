CMMI® for Services is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at capability Level 3 is characterized as a defined process. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Our investment in obtaining the CMMI Level 3 confirms Belcan Government Services' commitment to delivering reliable and measurable service to our customers throughout the entire program lifecycle, from conception to delivery, to management and maintenance," said Lee Shabe, President of Government Services. "Because our processes are well defined, Belcan Government Services' customers can expect a definite service delivery schedule, clear communication plan and measurable performance metrics that are important to the mission."

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, technical recruiting, supply chain, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes through adaptive and integrated services. From jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, chemical processing, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide customer-driven solutions that are flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. Belcan's unique capabilities have led to continuous growth and success for nearly 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

CONTACT:

Owen Blicksilver Public Relations

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belcan-government-services-achieves-cmmi-level-3-rating-300671291.html

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

Related Links

http://www.belcan.com

