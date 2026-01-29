Belcan Government Solutions Secures SHIELD Contract to Deliver Innovative Defense Capabilities for Missile Defense Agency

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan (a Cognizant company), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, marine, and government services markets, today announced that Belcan Government Solutions (BGS) was awarded a contract/s for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Missile Defense Agency on this critical mission," said Surya Gummadi, President of Cognizant Americas. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We remain focused on delivering innovative, agile solutions that directly support our nation's most complex defense challenges."

About Belcan Government Solutions

Belcan Government Solutions provides innovative services that allow Federal Government agencies to deliver on the promise of technology. Its mission is to deliver and support innovative solutions for large, complex Federal Government enterprises with a targeted focus on higher-end differentiated services that solve mission-critical client issues.

About Belcan

Belcan, a Cognizant company, is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com .

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

