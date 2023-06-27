Belcan Receives Raytheon Technologies Premier Awards for Performance and Overall Excellence in Business Management and Technology & Innovation

News provided by

Belcan, LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, announced today that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Belcan with Premier Awards for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in two categories - Business Management and Technology & Innovation.

Continue Reading
Raytheon Technologies has recognized Belcan with Premier Awards for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in two categories - Business Management and Technology & Innovation. Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets.
Raytheon Technologies has recognized Belcan with Premier Awards for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in two categories - Business Management and Technology & Innovation. Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer Service.

Lance Kwasniewski, Chief Executive Officer of Belcan, commented, "We are extremely honored to receive these awards, which recognize the outstanding efforts of our talented team members. Belcan's enduring partnership with Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney demonstrates our commitment to engineering better outcomes and earning the trust of our customers. Belcan looks forward to supporting Raytheon Technologies, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney as they continue their success in 2023 and beyond."

Belcan has worked alongside Pratt & Whitney since 1969 and Collins Aerospace since 2001. With offices in Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Kentucky, Belcan is located close to some of Raytheon's largest facilities. Belcan offers solutions in product engineering, software and digital engineering, and manufacturing and supply chain.

About Belcan
Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

Media Contacts:
Lambert
Jennifer Hurson
[email protected]
845.507.0571
Or
Beth Wiegard
[email protected]
616.258.5777

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

Also from this source

Belcan Receives Raytheon Technologies Premier Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.