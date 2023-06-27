Belcan Receives Raytheon Technologies Premier Awards for Performance and Overall Excellence in Business Management and Technology & Innovation

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, announced today that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Belcan with Premier Awards for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in two categories - Business Management and Technology & Innovation.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer Service.

Lance Kwasniewski, Chief Executive Officer of Belcan, commented, "We are extremely honored to receive these awards, which recognize the outstanding efforts of our talented team members. Belcan's enduring partnership with Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney demonstrates our commitment to engineering better outcomes and earning the trust of our customers. Belcan looks forward to supporting Raytheon Technologies, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney as they continue their success in 2023 and beyond."

Belcan has worked alongside Pratt & Whitney since 1969 and Collins Aerospace since 2001. With offices in Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Kentucky, Belcan is located close to some of Raytheon's largest facilities. Belcan offers solutions in product engineering, software and digital engineering, and manufacturing and supply chain.

