Belching Beaver launches real fruit hard seltzers in Ardagh cans.

Belching Beaver Brewmaster Troy Smith says the company is building off its strengths in the craft beer market to deliver a truly individual product in the extraordinary growth category of hard seltzers. "Our hard seltzers are absolutely unique with real fruit, real taste that consumers will recognize as something different," he says. "By giving consumers the choice of real fruit in their hard seltzer, we hope to gain some traction as we build our brand in a crowded marketplace. Going forward we expect the seltzer line to be a great addition to our lineup of beers. And like we say... open the can, take a sip, close your eyes and let the fruit medley take over."

And the package choice to extend the company's distribution reach? "Beverage cans are ideal for logistics as they are lighter weight and retain superb taste profiles by protecting the beverage from light," Troy asserts. "You can also take cans on the go, on the trail or to the beach. And when you're done, crush the can and throw it back in the cooler and it's ready for recycling."

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, says hard seltzers are a beverage category increasingly committing to cans. "This beverage category is growing at a rate similar to the energy drink boom of decades ago," he says. "And similar to how aluminum cans became the iconic package for energy drinks, the same identification with hard seltzers is occurring. We're proud to support Belching Beaver as they carve out their own niche in this growth market with a new entry sure to please hard seltzer consumers ready for a new taste experience."

Belching Beaver hard seltzers are now available across the Western region of the country at major retailers including Albertson's, Sprouts, Walmart, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, to name a few.

For more information about Belching Beaver and where to find the company's craft beer and hard seltzer products, access www.belchingbeaver.com.

