Belcorp Deepens Its Digital and AI Transformation with Workera

The multinational beauty company is using verified skills data to uncover hidden strengths in its technical teams and invest in talent development based on evidence, not assumptions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the trusted skills data layer for the enterprise, today shared results from its partnership with Belcorp, the multinational beauty company, which is using verified skills data to strengthen its digital capabilities and guide how it invests in its technical workforce.

The partnership comes as enterprises face growing pressure to prove their workforce is ready for AI. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, yet most organizations still plan reskilling against self-reported or inferred capability rather than evidence. Belcorp took a different approach, using Workera to understand what its people can actually do and to direct learning where it matters most.

"Belcorp shows what's possible when organizations measure capability directly and invest with precision," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "When you know what your people can actually do, you make better decisions about development, mobility, and workforce transformation, and you often uncover strengths that would have otherwise gone unnoticed."

By measuring verified capability against what employees believed they knew, the program surfaced meaningful gaps between self-perception and reality, and revealed that many employees had underestimated their own skills. Confirming those capabilities kept people from repeating fundamentals they had already mastered, freeing time and budget to focus on genuine development needs.

As the partnership continues, Belcorp is building on that foundation with an ongoing, evidence-based approach to developing its technical talent, part of a broader commitment to strengthening its digital capabilities and preparing its workforce for the future.

"Building an AI-ready organization starts with knowing the capabilities of your people," said Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital, Data & Technology Officer at Belcorp. "Workera gave us a verified view of our technical talent, helping us uncover hidden strengths and invest in development based on evidence rather than assumptions. The result is a more capable workforce, better prepared to innovate, adapt, and accelerate our digital and AI transformation."

Enterprises ready to verify their workforce's AI and technical readiness can learn more and request a demo at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera