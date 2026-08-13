Workera Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Workera was recognized for three-year revenue and talent growth, earning a place among the nation's most successful independent businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list recognizes companies that have achieved significant growth while also driving progress, fostering talent, and shaping the future of the national economy.

"This Inc. 5000 recognition validates what we're seeing across our customers: skills intelligence is now foundational infrastructure for AI transformation," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera. "As AI accelerates the pace at which skills change, organizations need a continuous signal of what their people can do. At Workera, we're building AI agents that live in the flow of work and help organizations make smarter decisions about hiring, mobility, development, and AI readiness."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Workera was previously selected for the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, demonstrating the company's continued innovation and growth year over year. Workera has also been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies, the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers, and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. These acknowledgements, coupled with Workera's recent launch of Ambient, reflect the company's leadership in helping companies build skills for the AI era.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Workera