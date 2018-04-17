Belden Universal Completes Construction, Relocation to New Production Facility

The expansion was fueled by Belden's steady growth over the last two decades, necessitating larger space for employees and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment.

"We couldn't be more excited about the completion of the move. Our employees enjoy their new work space and amenities which give a boost to both our creative and technical capabilities," says Perry Sainati, President of Belden Universal.

The newly constructed factory accommodates leading-edge manufacturing technologies, lean equipment layout and automated workflow, resulting in increased efficiency and better overall customer experience. Ergonomic interior design throughout the building further enhances employee productivity and job satisfaction.

Proximity to Interstates I-290, 294 and 88 additionally benefits customers, suppliers and employees. The new address is: Belden Universal, 4100 Madison Street, Hillside, IL 60162. Phone and email addresses, as well as Belden's Berlin, Germany location, remain unchanged.

About Belden Universal

Belden Universal is an AS9100 and ISO9001:2008 certified manufacturer of high-quality special-purpose universal joints, drive-shaft assemblies and complex mechanical components. Cutting edge, innovative manufacturing technologies and processes provide Belden the flexibility to produce small batches and custom parts just as cost-effectively as high-volume standard universal joints. Capabilities include custom hub configurations, length or the complete redesign of joints for special applications. Belden delivers solutions to all industries and applications where power is transmitted. Belden universal joints are available as heavy duty, high strength, leveler strength or needle bearing, manufactured from a broad array of materials and platings. Belden Universal was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Hillside, IL, USA. For more information, visit www.beldenuniversal.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12702424

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belden-universal-completes-construction-relocation-to-new-production-facility-300630780.html

SOURCE Belden Universal

Related Links

http://www.beldenuniversal.com

