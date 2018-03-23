Beleave - Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know

"Yesterday's Bill C-45 debate and passing marks another significant step towards the legalization of cannabis in Canada," Commented Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek, "We have the utmost respect for the process and with good debate we are confident that the right decision has been made. We are proud to part of this new change and to be global leaders in this industry. In addition, we have launched our YouTube channel where periodically we will post updates on company progress. The goal of the channel is to introduce the many faces working hard at maintaining the Beleave standard in their field of expertise."

The following videos have been published for the launch of the "Beleave Inc." YouTube Channel. Please click the link to view.

Beleave - Dr. Peter Chen & Dr. Michael Rogers speak about Food and Drug Delivery

Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek speaks about Beleave's progress and highlights of the year.

Beleave CFO Bojan Krasic speaks about Beleave's financial position and cash flows.

Beleave CSO Dr. Roger Ferreira speaks about cannabis research and innovation.

Beleave COO Bill Panagiotakopoulos speaks about Beleave's hybrid greenhouse expansion.

Beleave - Dr. Ming Miao Marshall speaks about Patient-Pending Extract Technology

Beleave - Dr. Mohit Bhandari speaks about Clinical Research

Beleave - Dr. Leslie Campbell speaks about Genetics and Breading Project

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Wnek – Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Beleave Inc.