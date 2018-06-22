Beleave Applauds Canadian Leadership and Continued Progress of Cannabis Legalization

Beleave continues to build its distribution to be well-positioned to meet the demand of the recreational and medical cannabis markets. The Company's greenhouse expansion in Hamilton is well underway while it is continuing to expand its network of medical clinics by way of the Medi-Green brand and its recreational retail stores through a newly-granted retail license in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan license is the first of many proposed retail locations the Company plans to roll out in Canada which will offer a diverse range of products available both online and in store.

"Beleave has had a great year so far," said Beleave's CEO, Andrew Wnek. "This milestone has been a long-time coming and now that it's here we can celebrate another win and move forward. We feel the comprehensive regulatory framework for adult cannabis use is fair and will work to eliminate the black market, protect our youth, and remain mindful of public health and safety."

The Company released news yesterday announcing its global expansion into Colombia, a jurisdiction believed to be right behind Canada on the path to legalized and regulated cannabis. The Company plans to strike more deals in a well thought out and strategic manner advantageous to shareholder growth without paying the high premiums currently associated with todays cannabis marketplace.

"We've raised roughly $20 million in the last several months, strengthening the company's balance sheet to capitalize on industry opportunities. We thank our investors for their continued confidence and support," commented Bojan Krasic, Beleave's Director and CFO. "Also, we acknowledge the diligence of our amazing team. Their hard work, dedication, and innovation has prepared us like never before for this next chapter in Beleave's story."

About Beleave

Beleave is a biotech company and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. is licensed to cultivate and sell medical cannabis and produce cannabis oils and extracts pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purpose Relations. Beleave has been selected to operate in Saskatchewan's upcoming cannabis retail market and has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner. The Company has applied for various patents to broaden its strong research focused foundation.

