Beleave Approved to Provide Medical Cannabis to Patients with Qualified Insurance Coverage from Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross administers to various government sponsored health programs on behalf of the provincial and federal governments which include Veterans Affairs Canada, an important segment of Beleave's patient acquisition strategy.

"We aim to help provide ease of access to those with Blue Cross coverage allowing patients to cut a multitude of steps typically needed to make a claim," commented Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek. "Our team is ready to accept new patients and are confident in our ability to provide the highest quality service to all patients including our country's respected servicemen and women."

The Company's Medi Green Clinic network plans to host multiple location information sessions for veterans on an ongoing basis. These initiatives will be rolled out by the Company's growing Veteran Affairs and Community outreach division. To stay informed please join the company mailing list at www.beleave.com.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie is a non-profit Canadian Medical care insurance company headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick. The Company was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Maclean's magazine and is the only non-profit medical insurance organization in Canada to receive this honour.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

