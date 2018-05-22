Beleave Expands Medi-Green Cannabis Clinic Network with Additional Location in London, Ontario

The addition of its London, Ontario location comes just weeks after the Company closed on the acquisition of the Medi-Green Cannabis Clinic Network (see press release dated May 10th, 2018). London, Ontario is the Company's fourth clinic joining three Ontario locations already open in Perth, Kingston, and Hamilton.

"The Company continues to evaluate ideal locations for expansion in Ontario and across Canada," commented Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek. "The addition of our London location marks the first addition in a plan to aggressively build out the Company's clinic network."

A full list of additional Medi-Green locations listed below.

Perth, Ontario - 130 Sproule Road, K7H 3C9

Kingston, Ontario - 800 Princess Street, Unit 208, K7L 5E4

Hamilton, Ontario - 310 Barton Street, L8L 2X5

For additional patient information please contact Beleave's Director of Customer Service Anne Whelan either via email at anne@beleave.com or by phone at 905-517-7306.

Alternatively, to stay informed please join the company mailing list at www.beleave.com.





About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. There is no assurance that the Transaction will close on the terms or within the timeframe contemplated herein or at all. Assuming the Transaction is completed, certain risks relating to the integration and future performance of Medi-Green may also arise. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

