Beleave Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Each unit ("Unit") is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"), at a price of $2.00 per Unit. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, subject to accelerated expiry in the event that the ten-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or other exchange or quotation system where the Company's shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the Common Shares occurs, equals or exceeds $3.00. Subject to customary closing conditions, including CSE approval, the Non-Brokered Offering is expected to have multiple tranches, with this first tranche closing today June 11, 2018.

"We're thrilled to announce the first tranche from this new offering has closed," said Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek. "This will further our goal to provide our patients and investors with meaningful services and great value."

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

