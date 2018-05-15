Beleave Launches Robust Shareholder Communications Initiative

"The initiative is a multi-channel approach," commented Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek, "As the industry continues to grow we feel that increasing our visibility in a transparent fashion will not only add comfort to our respected shareholder base but allow for productive discussion between shareholders and company management."

The program is comprehensive and includes a redesign of the corporate website, the development of the investor relations portal, consistent shareholder update videos, quarterly investor conference calls with Company management, an active blog with in-house contributors, and an expanded social media strategy. In order execute on the aforementioned programs, the Company will seek to increase its shareholder communications with the launch of new features each month. The corporate website will include a new investor relations newsroom which will include real time press release dissemination, an active corporate blog featuring industry trends, XBRL data, and automatic posting of public filings. The newsroom will also feature corporate videos including consistent shareholder update videos featuring officers, directors and key personnel.

In support of its shareholder relations initiative, the Company retained two leading corporate communications firms, Storyboard Communications and, most recently, Link Media. Both firms act at arm's length to the Company and are paid a monthly cash retainer or per published PR piece. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Storyboard nor Link Media owns any of the Company's securities. Further, beyond those transactions disclosed on SEDI.ca, the Company has no knowledge of any directors trading the Companies securities within the last 90 days. Since the beginning of May, Link Media has arranged for dissemination of two third party research articles independent from the Company while allowing the Company to retain editorial control to ensure consistency across all articles and the monitor that published material was derived from the Company's public filings on www.sedar.com. "Rolling out this type of program will allow the Company to have consistent, relevant news flow allowing investors to digest information in multiple ways," continued Wnek. "In the long run this consistent news flow should play a role in combating short-selling common in the Cannabis industry."

CSE Short information is published on a bi-weekly basis can be found at http://thecse.com/trading/market-activity/activity-summaries/short-positions. The Company believes the primary reason for its recent positive share position to be a decrease in short-selling against and the Company's shares recently receiving DTC eligibility on the OTCQX, rather than the impact of the s articles arranged by Link Media.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beleave-launches-robust-shareholder-communications-initiative-300648564.html

SOURCE Beleave Inc.