Beleave Receives First Purchase Order from BC Liquor Distribution Branch

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has received its first purchase order from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"). The Company was selected by the BCLDB as an official supplier earlier last month following a comprehensive approval process.

Beleave will package and sell its cannabis products in British Columbia under the Seven Oaks brand when recreational sales are set to begin on October 17, 2018. The brand is guided by the principles of responsible and safe access to recreational cannabis for adults who like to maintain productive and active lifestyles.

"Our team worked closely with the BCLDB on our approval for sale earlier this summer, and we're very pleased with our working relationship thus far," said Andrew Wnek, Beleave's CEO. "Through Beleave's extensive distribution network, our products will be accessible to the majority of Canadians. British Columbia, with the third largest population in the country, is an integral part of that network."

The Company anticipates that this will be the first of many orders to come. Beleave is grateful for its partnership with the BCLDB and is committed to working with them in the future to ensure professional and responsible access for the residents of British Columbia.

Beleave is a biotech company who's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. is licensed to cultivate and sell medical cannabis and produce cannabis oils and extracts pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purpose Relations. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner and has applied for various patents to broaden its strong research focused foundation.

