Beleave's Hamilton Expansion Set for Consideration by Planning Committee on May 14

Beleave to add roughly 100,000 sq ft to Cannabis Growing and Harvesting Facility

TORONTO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Hamilton Planning Committee will consider the Company's upcoming Hamilton facility expansion plans during a public meeting to be held on May 14, 2019.

Date: May 14, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Address: Council Chambers, 2nd Floor

City Hall

71 Main Street West

Hamilton, Ontario

Members of the community are invited to attend and learn more about the development and share their thoughts and questions regarding the proposal.

The Hamilton facility houses growing space for Beleave's line of cannabis products, and continues to be its main hub for extraction, packaging, and distribution. The proposed expansion will allow the Company to greatly increase the efficiency and productivity of its growing and distribution strategy.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused powder products for 2019 as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Beleave Inc.