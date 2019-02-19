Beleave's New Board Makes Key Appointments to Strengthen Independence

TORONTO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Amy Nederlander as a new Independent Director and to announce the appointment of an Independent Chairman of its Board.

Based in New York, Ms. Nederlander is an entrepreneur and has extensive experience in strategic business development. She works with world leading executives, corporations, start-ups, non-profits and social impact initiatives to create profitability through content and brand development, consumer engagement, and strategic partnerships. Ms. Nederlander is the CEO and Co-Founder of L!FE Leaders, Inc. which focuses on teaching skills for career success. She also built eProv Studio into a multi-platform business promoting entrepreneurship and is well known for her extensive involvement in the theater and entertainment business having produced a number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions. Ms. Nederlander has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelors form the University of Michigan. Her appointment fills a vacancy created by the withdrawal of Jason Wuttunee due to scheduling conflicts.

The Board and its Committees are now comprised of:

Board of Directors

Chairman: James Wasserstrom (Independent)

(Independent) Managing Director: Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Treasurer: Kevin Keagan

Roger Ferreira

Andrew Stean (Independent)

(Independent) Amy Nederlander (Independent)

(Independent) Secretary: Grant McLeod (non-Director, Beleave staff position)

Audit Committee

Andrew Steane (Independent)

(Independent) James Wasserstrom (Independent)

(Independent) Kevin Keagan

Compensation Committee

Amy Nederlander (Independent)

(Independent) Andrew Steane (Independent)

(Independent) Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Roger Ferreira

Governance Committee:

Amy Nederlander (Independent)

(Independent) James Wasserstrom (Independent)

(Independent) Kevin Keagan

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives. Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused powder and sugar products for 2019 as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi- Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

