Belee Kaur, Former Tennis Player and Emerging Pop Artist from Toronto Conquers the Music World with Her Debut Single "I Believe"

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following your dreams and never giving up is a very important thing to do, and it's the same approach Belee Kaur took in her life. She is a rising pop and dance music star from Toronto, and she is now proud to launch one of the top singles in the dance music charts right now. But the interesting thing is that she wasn't a singer at first.

Belee during her shoot Belee Kaur

Instead, Belee was a part of a tennis family and she started training from early on in her life. She eventually improved and got the skills needed to play in the international scene. Tennis was very exciting for her, but she always wanted to pursue her other passion, which was music. After testing out some of her skills and improving them, she created a song named "I Believe", which is now available on YouTube and other steaming platforms as well.

The song is a major success, it managed to acquire more than 1.5 million views in under a month. What this shows is that her style and unique ideas are indeed catchy for music lovers. This song is a testament of Belee Kaur's belief in herself, her skills and that everyone can achieve the things they want if they work hard to do it. She connected with Rathmuzik and Bentley Records, New York and started her musical journey.

However, it's not looking back for Belee Kaur. She is already working on a few collaborations coming later this year, with Sean Paul being one of them. On top of that, we will also have more singles from her, and there will even be an EP later on during the year as well. She is very busy working hard and coming up with more content for the dance lovers all around the world.

"Always trust GOD and his plans for you" that's what Belee strongly believes. She is looking to create music that not only inspires people, but which makes them happy. It's very important for her to show that you can achieve success in everything that you do, as long as you work hard and never give up.

You can learn more about Belee Kaur or listen to her music on YouTube, Facebook or Instagram!

