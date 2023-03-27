Belfast's Cinemagic Film Charity and British Consulate Los Angeles Give Voice to LA Youth on Climate Change

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinemagic is an award-winning Belfast-born film and television charity which supports and inspires young people from diverse backgrounds through its productions.

The charity, in collaboration with British Consulate Los Angeles as part of the GREAT programme, recently produced a short film, Heaven on Earth, that focuses on climate change from the point of view of a young activist.

Cinemagic Film Festival CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE and Emily Cloke British Consul General in Los Angeles at the launch of film production ‘Heaven on Earth’ made by Cinemagic in partnership with the British Consulate in Los Angeles through the GREAT Programme. The production with students from Jordan High, Watts, gave a voice to LA youth on climate change and environmental issues.

The film, which premiered at Jordan High School in LA, is a groundbreaking production, offering practical and hands-on experience in filmmaking to its students and surrounding community.

The short film is inspired by the real-life story of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Jordan High School student, Heaven Watson, who became an environmental activist while contending with various environment-related health concerns at her high school.



In keeping with many of Cinemagic's short films this production focuses on social responsibility to inspire change and give a platform to the opinions and voices of young people.

The participants in Heaven on Earth had the chance to develop their talents and employability skills in a range of production areas as well as earn a credit on the film.

The production's objective is to stimulate debate and discussion on environmental topics including environmental stewardship among youth in Los Angeles.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive said, "We are delighted to deliver the important message around and spark debate on climate change among young people with this production. It has all been made possible thanks to our unwavering relationship with The British Consulate General Los Angeles and the GREAT Programme. Collectively this film will inspire, provoke and help share the story of our planet from a young person's perspective."

Emily Cloke, British Consul General in Los Angeles, said, "This project gives young people a platform to express their thoughts, hopes and fears about how their generation will live with climate change. This is a wonderful example of the strong links between the British and Los Angeles film industries, and I will be proud to share those stories."

The GREAT Programme is the UK Government's flagship international marketing campaign showcasing all four corners of the UK, not only capturing all that is familiar about the United Kingdom, but also what is new and surprising.

Film Trailer: https://youtube.com/watch?v=yUCzImh4LcA&feature=shares

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040201/Cinemagic_Heaven_on_Earth.jpg

