BELFONTI APPOINTS HARRISON LEVY AS DIRECTOR OF CONSTRUCTION

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that Harrison Levy has been appointed as the company's new Director of Construction. Mr. Levy will be responsible for the new development component of the company's portfolio, providing construction management oversight in all phases (including budgeting, competitive bidding, negotiating contracts, developing project schedules, etc).

Harrison Levy

One of the construction projects he is currently overseeing is a new mixed-use development in Rocky Hill called Kelson Row. Construction is underway for 213 residential apartments plus retail and office components on the site at 2418 Main Street which formerly served as the headquarters of the now defunct Ames.

"Harrison brings to the Belfonti team a high level of energy and a wealth of past experience in the construction field," said Michael Belfonti, the CEO and founder of Belfonti Companies. "We are confident that our collaborative efforts will result in attractive new product for residents and tenants alike, and in excellent returns for our investors."

Mr. Levy formerly worked in the construction and demolition industries here in Connecticut, and he is a 2008 graduate of Central Connecticut State University with a major in Construction Management. His past achievements include successfully managing construction and demolition projects for Yale New Haven Health and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

"Integrity and hard work have always been among my core values, and I know they are the core values of Michael Belfonti and his team as well. I am looking forward to this exciting new opportunity to work together with them," said Mr. Levy.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti (the company's founder, president and CEO), the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com.

