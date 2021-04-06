Belfonti Companies And A. Secondino And Son To Market Branford 120 Acre Property With Cushman & Wakefield

BRANFORD, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies and A. Secondino and Son are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive listing agreement with Cushman & Wakefield of Connecticut, Inc. for the sale of Bittersweet Farm, a 120+- acre development site in Branford, CT. It is expected that the site will be sold for the development of modern high-bay warehouse/logistics space, last mile distribution centers, industrial/manufacturing facilities, or biotech/pharmaceutical offices and laboratories.

The property was originally purchased by a Belfonti-Secondino partnership from the CuraGen Corporation, a biopharmaceutical development company. It consists of approximately 120+/- acres of industrially zoned land which borders both Interstate 95 and Route 1 in Branford, CT. Two of the site's most appealing features are its direct access to I-95 North and South and its visibility from the highway.

"Our partnership believes that now is the optimum time to sell," said Al Secondino, "especially given the current high demand for last mile distribution centers and high-bay warehouses."

"Our site is just 10 minutes from Yale's downtown New Haven campus, which is experiencing tremendous growth in the biotech and pharmaceutical fields. Bittersweet is one of the last large parcels of land on I-95 which can support such growth," added Michael Belfonti.

According to Matthew Torrance of Cushman & Wakefield, "Demand for developable acreage along I-95 with on and off ramps has never been higher. In addition, we have seen an enormous increase in the demand for land for modern warehouses and last mile distribution centers. This is an asset class that continues to grow exponentially. We are excited to be partnering with Belfonti and Secondino in marketing the Branford site and we expect to quickly receive multiple offers for this prime property."

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti (the company's founder, president and CEO), the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

About A. Secondino and Son: A. Secondino & Son, Inc. is a full service, general contracting company that has been in continuous operation for 121 years. They actively perform general contracting and construction services and complete design/build services for commercial, industrial, institutional, and municipal projects throughout the region. The company has provided these types of construction and renovation services for single and multiple story office buildings, industrial/manufacturing buildings, research and development facilities and laboratories, high bay warehouse buildings, new and existing town municipal buildings, libraries, firehouses, public and private schools, and sports complexes. www.asecondinoandson.com

About Cushman & Wakefield: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

