BELFOR Franchise Group brands ranked among Top Franchises for Veterans

1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry, DUCTZ and HOODZ all honored in

the prestigious Entrepreneur list.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, announces that five of its brands have been named to Entrepreneur's highly regarded 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry , DUCTZ and HOODZ have all been recognized for the exceptional level of support they provide to new owners coming from a background of military service.

Entrepreneur's annual ranking celebrates franchise systems that support military veterans in building long-term business success. The BELFOR Franchise Group brands earned recognition for their dedication to helping veterans transition into entrepreneurship while continuing to serve their communities.

"The franchise model has always attracted veterans, who bring with them the drive and the discipline needed to execute a proven business model, to lead a local team and to be role models of servant-leadership," said Doug Smith, SVP of Franchise Development at BELFOR Franchise Group. "Meanwhile, BELFOR Franchise Group honors these veterans by positioning them for success, not just with robust training but also ongoing back-end support."

BELFOR Franchise Group has long advocated for veterans in the franchising world. Their military training instills discipline, teamwork and strategic thinking, while their commitment to service drives meaningful community impact.

"Honoring veterans is a big part of our culture," said Beth Toenies and D'Wayne Tanner, VPs of Franchise Development. "Time and again we find that those with a military service background are industrious and focused, and our job is to provide the infrastructure where those attributes can flourish."

The addition of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry, DUCTZ, and HOODZ showcases the breadth and resilience of the BELFOR Franchise Group portfolio. Spanning essential restoration, maintenance, and cleaning services, each brand provides scalable, recession-resistant business models — making them an attractive path for veterans pursuing a business with stability, scalability and a positive impact on the communities they serve.

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com.

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, their franchise brands have empowered entrepreneurs by offering strong business models, industry-leading training, and ongoing business coaching to help local owners succeed. As the parent organization to a diverse portfolio of service-based franchises, BELFOR Franchise Group provides opportunities across home services, commercial cleaning, and restoration industries. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , Clear Pest Pros , COOL-BINZ , DUCTZ , Helpful Heroes , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group