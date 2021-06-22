BELFOR Franchise Group Putting Spotlight on Contents Restoration with Launch of Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the primary focus within the restoration industry is on the structural property that is damaged, there's a growing need for experts who can handle and restore the contents inside homes and businesses that experience a water, fire or other type of loss. BELFOR Franchise Group has developed and launched the Blue Kangaroo Packoutz franchise to help people with the cleaning and restoration of their belongings that often includes family heirlooms, items of great personal and emotional value and critical business assets.

Leading with rigorous processes and personal attention to contents care when the unexpected happens, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz has quickly earned customer trust in the markets where it has existing locations. Behind the company's success is the breadth of services it offers and its proprietary real-time inventory management, including digital photography and barcoding to ensure transparency by carefully documenting and tracking the items through all stages of restoration.

"Going the extra mile to ensure that peoples' contents and valuables are fully restored to pre-loss condition is a point of pride for Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Team members," said Tim Fagan, President of Blue Kangaroo Packoutz. "When you combine our franchisees' compassion and empathy for their customers and their belongings with our sophisticated systems and world-class training, you can't help but be excited about where this brand is headed and how many more customers in need we can help across the country."

As part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, a family of nine industry-leading residential and commercial services franchise concepts owned by the worldwide restoration leader BELFOR Property Restoration, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz has unparalleled access to restoration resources and benefits from decades of operational knowhow. Blue Kangaroo Packoutz has the capabilities to dispatch highly specialized team members and contents restoration experts to any location in the country.

"No one does more packouts each year than BELFOR," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group. "We're thrilled to bring our years of experience and knowledge to our franchisees and have no doubt that Blue Kangaroo Packoutz will become the nation's leading packout business, delivering the best customer experience in the industry."

The brand is steadily adding ambitious entrepreneurs and new locations across the country and looks to continue to expand its geographic footprint to serve the need for content restoration on a national scale.

About Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is a leading contents restoration company that responds to the rescue of personal and business assets after an insurance loss, primarily fire and water damage. Backed by deep industry experience and industry-leading systems, the brand's services include assessment and pack-up of all contents, inventorying, secure storage, cleaning and restoration of economically salvageable items, and move-back once the property has been restored.

