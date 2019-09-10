BELFOR Property Restoration Survey Finds Americans Remain Unprepared For Disasters

The survey, comprised of more than 1,000 homeowners and renters across the nation, revealed a shocking lack of preparedness for both natural and man-made disasters. Among the most significant findings:

70 percent of respondents have not created a disaster preparedness plan

Almost half (42 percent) of respondents who have not made a preparedness plan have never thought about it. In addition, a third said they have not made a plan because of not knowing what to do or not having had time.

In addition, a third said they have not made a plan because of not knowing what to do or not having had time. 47 percent of respondents – nearly half – do not know what items they should have on-hand in the event of an emergency . For those who did, the top-three items were food, water and flashlights.

. For those who did, the top-three items were food, water and flashlights. Tornadoes (20 percent), fires (19 percent) and hurricanes (19 percent) ranked as the leading disaster concerns across the nation.

"With the number of natural disasters, as well as the ongoing risk of everyday catastrophes, it is important that all Americans are more aware of and educated on disaster preparedness," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR. "At BELFOR, we want to help families, communities and businesses be as prepared as possible in advance of an emergency, which is why we encourage homeowners and renters alike to create a preparedness plan, have an emergency kit ready to go, and set aside time to practice emergency drills with their loved ones."

In terms of age groups, millennials and Gen Xers were more likely to rate themselves as not at all prepared while Baby Boomers rated themselves as most prepared (moderately to extremely prepared). The survey also found that millennials and Gen Xers turned to both online websites and television as their "go-to" disaster news source while Baby Boomers preferred the television.

BELFOR's annual survey also found that of those who said they were responsible for pets or small children in a disaster (approximately a third of respondents), only 15 percent of pet owners and 17 percent of those responsible for small children have created plans to protect their animals and children in the event of a disaster.

For important tips and information on how to prepare your family and home for disaster, please click here.

About BELFOR Property Restoration

BELFOR Property Restoration is the worldwide premier disaster restoration company serving 31 countries with more than 300 offices employing more than 8,000 full-time experienced restoration specialists who are dedicated to "Restoring More Than Property." BELFOR Property Restoration provides residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations following disaster. From structural damage repair and clean-up to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR Property Restoration has a rapid and proven response. For more information, please visit www.BELFOR.com. For immediate assistance, please call BELFOR Property Restoration's 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 800-856-3333. "Like" BELFOR on Facebook and "Follow" @BELFOR on Twitter.

Contact:

Alexandra Gort

alex.gort@us.belfor.com

Phone:

610.594.5566

610.529.1502

SOURCE BELFOR Property Restoration

Related Links

https://www.belfor.com

