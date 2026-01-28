Belfry Unveils "The Belfry Brief," Highlighting Top 10 Product Innovations of 2025 and Previewing 2026 Roadmap for Security Guard Operations

Annual recap showcases new capabilities spanning scheduling automation, field supervision, compliance, workforce performance, and back-office operations, including a preview of new AI tooling and smarter reporting capabilities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfry, the modern operating system built specifically for security guard services, announced the release of 'The Belfry Brief', a product recap highlighting the company's Top 10 platform innovations launched in 2025, along with a preview of major capabilities scheduled to launch in 2026. Designed for both customers and the broader security guard services industry, the Belfry Brief offers a practical look at how modern security operators can strengthen field performance, improve retention, reduce scheduling chaos, and streamline back-office processes through purpose-built technology.

"2025 was a monumental year for Belfry and our partners," said Jordan Wallach, Co-Founder and CEO of Belfry. "We shipped major new capabilities across guard operations; and we're excited to share both a recap of what security firms are using today, and what's coming next to drive the industry forward."

Top 10 Innovations Released in 2025

The Belfry Brief highlights ten key product releases introduced in 2025 to address the day-to-day realities of guard operations, from daily coverage volatility to field accountability and compliance. These innovations include:

Advanced service rates and pay breakdowns , supporting multiple rates per shift

, supporting multiple rates per shift Live Dashboard enhancements , including shift drilldowns for improved operational visibility

, including shift drilldowns for improved operational visibility Billed vs. unbilled overtime forecasting , enabling improved profitability controls

, enabling improved profitability controls Shift Attestation , designed to help firms meet compliance requirements such as those in California

, designed to help firms meet compliance requirements such as those in California Shift Marketplace upgrades , enabling firms to fill shifts faster with less manual coordination

, enabling firms to fill shifts faster with less manual coordination Hiring and onboarding improvements , including e-signature workflows and better document management

, including e-signature workflows and better document management Embedded insurance workflows for workers' compensation modernization

for workers' compensation modernization Officer performance analytics for coaching, recognition, and operational consistency

for coaching, recognition, and operational consistency Supervisor Mode in mobile , enabling field leadership without needing a laptop

, enabling field leadership without needing a laptop In-app chat and smart groups, enabling secure communication that dynamically updates by site and schedule

"This is one of the most complicated aspects of security businesses and something Belfry is very proud of being able to support," said Alex Tulenko, Co-Founder and CTO of Belfry, referring to Belfry's expanded rate and pay breakdown capabilities.

Belfry customers also highlighted the operational value of new capabilities such as the recent improvements to both the Live Dashboard and Shift Marketplace.

"One of the things I rely on most is how easily I can review the activity reports and incident reports at a glance… so then if the client reaches out, I know exactly what happened," said Jeff Hamilton, Vice President at Centurion Security Services.

"Literally this morning somebody called out, instantly put it out there in the market… had six people request it. Just like that," added Leroy Henry, Operations Manager at Scout Security Group, describing the impact of Belfry's Shift Marketplace improvements.

Sneak Peek: What's Coming in 2026

In addition to the 2025 recap, The Belfry Brief includes a preview of key platform investments scheduled for 2026, focused on deeper automation, AI-assisted workflows, and broader support for end-to-end business operations. Announced upcoming features include:

Earned Wage Access (EWA) to support recruiting and retention

to support recruiting and retention An embedded Applicant Tracking System (ATS) integrated into Belfry's broader hiring and onboarding flows

integrated into Belfry's broader hiring and onboarding flows AI Shift Autopilot , designed to detect call-offs and coverage risk in real time and assist with staffing outreach

, designed to detect call-offs and coverage risk in real time and assist with staffing outreach AI report summaries and professionalization tools to improve client communication and reduce manual review time

to improve client communication and reduce manual review time Advanced financial reporting inside Belfry, enabling real-time financial visibility tied directly to operational data

"Belle watches your schedule in real time, notices call-offs or coverage risks the moment they happen, and helps find the best available officers… reaching out to them on your behalf," said Wallach, describing Belfry's upcoming AI Shift Autopilot capabilities.

Download the Checklist, Watch the Video, or Request a Demo

The Belfry Brief is accompanied by a downloadable PDF checklist that security operators can use to confirm they are fully taking advantage of Belfry's newest capabilities, while also preparing for what's coming next in 2026. Belfry encourages security guard service leaders to download the checklist, watch the recording of 'The Belfry Brief', and for organizations not yet using Belfry, to schedule a demo and see how the platform helps modernize officer operations, improve retention, and deliver more consistent service quality.

Access the recording and checklist on Belfry's website .

About Belfry

Belfry is an operating system built specifically for security guard services, helping security companies manage scheduling, field supervision, officer performance, compliance, communications, and back-office operations in one platform. Belfry works with security guard firms across the United States to reduce manual work, improve operational visibility, protect profitability, and scale services more efficiently.

For more information about Belfry and its solutions, visit www.belfrysoftware.com .

