Belgian Boys Brings the Love to Select Target Locations

Instacart's #1 Fastest Growing Brand Launches Seasonal Heart-Shaped Pancakes: Love Bites and Spring Bites

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Boys—a women-led company known for its European-inspired refrigerated breakfast treats—is making the season of love and renewal even sweeter with the launch of two exciting seasonal offerings: Love Bites and Spring Bites Heart-Shaped Pancakes will be available at select Target locations for a limited time, starting December 29 through March 8.

Fall into love with Valentine's Day and fall into spring with the changing of seasons—these heart-shaped pancakes are the perfect way to make breakfast feel extra special, no matter the occasion.

Crafted with premium, all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, Love Bites and Spring Bites Heart-Shaped Pancakes are quick and easy to prepare-ready in just one minute in the microwave. Whether for family breakfasts, romantic brunches, or festive gatherings, these limited-time treats are designed to delight. Love Bites and Spring Bites Heart-Shaped Pancakes will be available at select Target locations for a limited time, starting December 29 through March 8.

Crafted with premium, all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, these pancakes are quick and easy to prepare—ready in just one minute in the microwave. Whether for family breakfasts, romantic brunches, or festive gatherings, these limited-time treats are designed to delight.

"Our goal with both Love Bites and Spring Bites is to create joy for every occasion," says Belgian Boys CEO Anouck Gotlib. "From Valentine's to the arrival of spring, these heart-shaped pancakes make every breakfast feel special, playful, and full of love."

Perfect for Any Occasion

Light, airy, and subtly sweet, Love Bites and Spring Bites are ideal for:

Crafting a brunch board for Valentine's, Galentine's, or spring-themed gatherings.

Surprising loved ones with a charming breakfast in bed.

Bringing smiles to family breakfasts with a fun, mess-free treat.

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy with European-inspired foods. Their quick-and-easy breakfast offerings empower busy families to start their day with happiness baked into every bite. With whimsical packaging, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Belgian Boys products are as delightful as they are convenient. Belgian Boys was named Instacart's #1 Fastest-Growing Emerging Brand of 2024 and The Lead's Foremost 50 Honoree. For more information, visit www.belgianboys.com.

Media Contact:

Mia Fazio

512-914-5709

[email protected]

SOURCE Belgian Boys