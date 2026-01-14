Belgian Boys Relaunches Fan-Favorite Love Bites With Expanded Retail Distribution and First-Ever Out-of-Home Activation

The seasonal heart-shaped pancakes return after selling out last year, supported by a hot-pink food truck tour celebrating the brand's expansion in Texas

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Boys, the women-led company known for its European-inspired refrigerated breakfast foods, is bringing back Love Bites, its fan-favorite heart-shaped mini pancakes, just in time for Valentine's Day. Back by popular demand after selling out quickly last season, Love Bites returns for the season with expanded availability at Target, HEB, Hy-Vee and Misfits Market, marking a meaningful step in the brand's continued national growth.

Belgian Boys​ is bringing back Love Bites, its fan-favorite heart-shaped mini pancakes, just in time for Valentine's Day. Back by popular demand after selling out quickly last season, Love Bites returns for the season with expanded availability at Target, HEB, Hy-Vee and ​online at Misfits Market​, available now for a limited time. Crafted with premium, all-natural, non-GMO ingredients and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, Love Bites are ready in just one minute in the microwave, making them an easy win for busy families, festive brunches, and sweet everyday moments.

Originally launched in 2025, Love Bites quickly became a standout favorite among shoppers, praised for their playful shape, premium ingredients, and effortless preparation. This year's relaunch marks a significant expansion beyond last year's footprint, as Belgian Boys continues to meet growing demand for joyful and convenient breakfast options.

"Love Bites showed us just how powerful seasonal storytelling can be when it's paired with great product and strong retail execution," said Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys. "Bringing Love Bites back with expanded distribution allows us to meet growing consumer demand while continuing to test and learn how limited-time offerings can drive trial, velocity and brand love. Pairing the relaunch with our first out-of-home activation is a natural next step as we invest in deeper, more experiential ways to connect with shoppers."

Love Bites is available now for a limited time at select Target, HEB, and Hy-Vee locations nationwide and online at Misfits Market.

First-Ever Out-of-Home Activation Celebrates Texas Expansion

To support the relaunch of Love Bites and the brand's continued expansion into Texas, Belgian Boys is debuting its first-ever out-of-home activation: a hot-pink Belgian Boys food truck tour making stops across San Antonio and Austin from Tuesday, January 20 to Sunday, January 25.

The tour brings the brand directly to consumers through pop-ups and community-focused moments, where Belgian Boys will surprise shoppers, students and teachers with breakfast. At each stop, guests can enjoy free Belgian Boys breakfasts, send Valentine's love notes via pre-stamped postcards, and receive complimentary Belgian Boys merch.

For more information on the tour and stops, follow @belgianboys or visit https://www.belgianboys.com/pages/breakfast-is-our-love-language .

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy with European-inspired foods. Their quick-and-easy breakfast offerings empower busy families to start the day with happiness baked into every bite. With whimsical packaging, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Belgian Boys products are as delightful as they are convenient. Belgian Boys has been on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Brands list for three years running and a The Lead Foremost 50 Honoree. For more information, visit www.belgianboys.com .

