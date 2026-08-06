Belgian Boys Welcomes Louisa Lawless as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Boys, the fast-growing brand rewriting the rules of the breakfast aisle, today announced Louisa Lawless is joining their team as Chief Commercial Officer, a hire designed to accelerate the brand's next stage of growth. Lawless joins the leadership team with nearly two decades of commercial leadership across some of the food and beverage industry's most recognized brands, including Nutrabolt, Core Nutrition, and Red Bull North America. She will lead Belgian Boys' push to expand distribution, deepen retailer partnerships, and scale the brand into a category all its own.

Louisa Lawless joins Belgian Boys as Chief Commercial Officer. As CCO, Lawless will shape how Belgian Boys shows up commercially, in stores, online, and in everyday routines.

Lawless most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Korb Health Group, where she led a team focused on the high-growth verticals of personalized weight loss, women's and men's health, and longevity care. Prior to that, as EVP, Commercial Marketing & Sales at Nutrabolt, she led the commercialization of the Bloom, C4, Cellucor, and Xtend portfolios and delivered explosive year-over-year growth in several highly competitive categories. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief Strategy Officer at Core Nutrition, where she helped engineer the brand's $525 million acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper, and at Golden West Food Group/Stratus Group, where she led the development of the branded and private label portfolio and built brands from their inception. She began her career in beverage leadership roles at Red Bull North America, ultimately overseeing the largest energy drink market in the world.

"I meet a lot of talented executives in this industry, but every once in a while you meet someone whose resume is exceptional and who you just click with on a human level. Louisa's energy is contagious," said Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys. "Louisa's track record speaks for itself, but what sealed it for us was how excited she is about building, and how naturally she connected with our team and our mission from the very first conversation."

"I've admired Belgian Boys from the outside for a long time; the brand has real permission to create a new category, and that's a rare thing in CPG," said Lawless. "I'm energized by the opportunity to bring my experience in scaling emerging brands, building high-performing commercial teams, and leading the commercial strategy into the next stage of brand acceleration with a team that is truly passionate about the product and the mission."

Building a brand in today's world takes a point of view. As CCO, Lawless will lead that charge for Belgian Boys, shaping how the brand shows up commercially, in stores, online, and in everyday routines, while staying true to the foundation that got it here: real ingredients, delicious products, and a brand people actually want at their table.

Lawless holds a BFA from Texas Christian University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She is based in Long Beach, California.

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy with European-inspired foods. Their quick-and-easy breakfast offerings empower busy families to start the day with happiness baked into every bite. With whimsical packaging, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Belgian Boys products are as delightful as they are convenient. Belgian Boys has been on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Brands list for three years running an honoree on The Lead's Foremost 50 list. For more information, visit www.belgianboys.com.

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SOURCE Belgian Boys