Belgian Boys Debuts Limited-Edition Game Day Crêpes, Turning Breakfast into a Soccer-Inspired Family Activity

Available this summer at Target, Walmart, and H-E-B, the interactive crêpes include a custom soccer ball stencil—plus a sweepstakes for a chance to win flights, hotel, and $1,000 toward a soccer getaway

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer takes center stage worldwide this summer, Belgian Boys is bringing the excitement home with the launch of its limited-edition Game Day Crêpes. Available for a limited time at Target, Walmart, and H-E-B stores nationwide, the playful new offering transforms breakfast into a hands-on, family-friendly experience.

Belgian Boys​ debuts Game Day Crepes this summer at Target, Walmart, and H-E-B. The Game Day Crepes include a custom soccer stencil and powdered sugar.

The Game Day Crêpes pair Belgian Boys' signature ready-to-eat crêpes with a custom soccer stencil and powdered sugar, making it easy to create a soccer ball design in seconds. Simply warm the crêpe, place the stencil on top, dust with powdered sugar, and reveal the design. The result is a quick, interactive breakfast that brings a little extra fun to summer mornings.

"Game Day Crêpes are meant to bring a little extra joy to busy mornings, especially during soccer season," said Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys. "We wanted to create something that feels fun, easy, and gives families a small moment to connect together in the middle of morning chaos."

Each box (MSRP: $6.99) includes seven crêpes, a reusable soccer stencil, and powdered sugar and will be available for a limited time this summer at Target, Walmart, and H-E-B locations nationwide.

Score the Ultimate Soccer Adventure

To make the season even more exciting, an on-pack sweepstakes gives consumers the chance to win the ultimate summer adventure: two round-trip Breeze Airways™ flights and a two-night hotel stay in Providence, R.I., and $1,000 to use toward an unforgettable soccer experience.

Consumers can enter by filling out the form found on-pack and on BelgianBoys.com.

"With some big soccer matches coming to New England this summer, we're excited to be partnering with Belgian Boys on this giveaway," said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' Founder and CEO. "With over 20 cities served in the Northeast, and a high-value, low-cost product, we know our Guests will enjoy more convenient and affordable options for travel this summer."

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy with European-inspired foods. Their quick-and-easy breakfast offerings empower busy families to start the day with happiness baked into every bite. With whimsical packaging, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Belgian Boys products are as delightful as they are convenient. Belgian Boys has been on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Brands list for three years running and a The Lead Foremost 50 Honoree. For more information, visit www.belgianboys.com.

Media Contact

Mia Fazio

5129145709

[email protected]

SOURCE Belgian Boys